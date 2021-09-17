CyberMusic Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, CyberMusic has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMusic has a total market capitalization of $37,746.72 and approximately $1,064.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMusic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00753512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001432 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.27 or 0.01207920 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CyberMusic

CYMT is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io

