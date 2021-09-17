D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.67. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

