Darktrace (LON:DARK) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 850. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Darktrace traded as high as GBX 807.40 ($10.55) and last traded at GBX 791 ($10.33), with a volume of 1295792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731 ($9.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652.02.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

