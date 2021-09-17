Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,073,450.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $2,073,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,100,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

