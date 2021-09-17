Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $154.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $610.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,951 shares of company stock worth $7,809,232. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Datto in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Datto has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 86.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

