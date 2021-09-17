David Croucher Sells 49,300 Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$51,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,000.
PFM stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,879. The firm has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. ProntoForms Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11.
ProntoForms Company Profile
