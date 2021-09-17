Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.