Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.
DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
