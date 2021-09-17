DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.18. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Equities analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 490,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 241,909 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth $970,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

