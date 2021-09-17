DEAPcoin Price Down 9.5% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.91 or 0.00769480 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

