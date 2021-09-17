Degenerator Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00420644 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002198 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.01010706 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.