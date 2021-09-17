Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Dermata Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

DRMA opened at $4.20 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

