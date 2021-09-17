Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 96.0% in August

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF opened at 2.39 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1-year low of 1.09 and a 1-year high of 3.99.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
