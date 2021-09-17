Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 96.0% in August

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF opened at 2.39 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1-year low of 1.09 and a 1-year high of 3.99.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

