Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DESTQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 2,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Destination Maternity has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value.

