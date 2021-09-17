Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €61.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

ETR:HLE traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Friday, hitting €60.50 ($71.18). The stock had a trading volume of 126,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.09.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

