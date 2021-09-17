Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $130.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

NUE stock opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

