Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $130.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.
NUE stock opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
