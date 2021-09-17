Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,350” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,448.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,377.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The stock has a market cap of £70.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

