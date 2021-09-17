Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA stock opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.26.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

