Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Dexus engages in real estate investments, leasing and tenant services. It operates its business through following segments: Office, Industrial, Property Management, Funds Management, Development & Trading, and Others. The Office segment offers domestic office space with any associated retail space, car parks and office developments.

