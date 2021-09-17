DFI.Money (YFII) Price Tops $4,365.56 on Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $168.49 million and $33.32 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $4,365.56 or 0.09111457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00133227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

