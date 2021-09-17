DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $37,187.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $989,264.88 and approximately $37,187.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $131.90 or 0.00274508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00179202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.43 or 0.07228728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.91 or 0.99940917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00830927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.