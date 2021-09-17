Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

