DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.04 Million

Sep 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report sales of $243.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.47 million to $256.60 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $14.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,539.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

