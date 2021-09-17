Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $89.27 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.