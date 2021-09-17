Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III had issued 40,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

