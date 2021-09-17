Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the August 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.1 days.

DRETF stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7799 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRETF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.