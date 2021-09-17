DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE Energy stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,477,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

