Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

