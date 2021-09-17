Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.46.

DUK stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. 66,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

