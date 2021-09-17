Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.41 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.