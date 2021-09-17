Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 60 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $454.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

