Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

