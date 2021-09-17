Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 24,657 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 135.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

