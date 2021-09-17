Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,805,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after buying an additional 924,690 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

