Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $223.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

