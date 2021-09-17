Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $64.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:DT opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 278.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

