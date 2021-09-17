Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 945,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 9,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,030. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

