EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

