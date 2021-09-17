East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Position Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.