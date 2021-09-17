eBoost Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $89.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 91.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.48 or 0.00380684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.