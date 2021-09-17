Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $380.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.56 and a 200 day moving average of $343.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

