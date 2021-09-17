Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $55,591,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

