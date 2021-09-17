Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $347,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.43.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

