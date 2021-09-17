Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $57,826,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,354,000 after buying an additional 56,743 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.