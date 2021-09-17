Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,167 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $34.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

