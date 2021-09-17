Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.