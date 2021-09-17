Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

