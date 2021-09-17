eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $19.58 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

