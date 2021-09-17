EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EHVVF opened at $0.03 on Friday. EHAVE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get EHAVE alerts:

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.