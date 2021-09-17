EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EHVVF opened at $0.03 on Friday. EHAVE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
EHAVE Company Profile
