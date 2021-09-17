Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

